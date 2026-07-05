Two workers die after boat capsizes in Thrissur's kole field

THRISSUR: Two people drowned in Nedupuzha on Friday after the country boat they were travelling in capsized in a kole field amid heavy rain. The bodies were recovered on Saturday morning.

The deceased are Maliyekkal Nishad, 42 and Kizhakkoott Gireesh, 48, who were labourers assisting Sunil, a Nedupuzha native, in fish rearing.

Around 8pm on Friday, Sunil along with five others including his labourers, was returning home after feeding the fish they were rearing in the middle of kole fields.

As heavy rain poured, the boat capsized and all five fell into the water. While Sunil and three others managed to reach the banks, the other two went missing.