Veteran educationist, Rajan case witness Prof. Abdul Gaffar dies at 89

KOZHIKODE: Prof. KK Abdul Gaffar, one of India's most respected engineering educationists, a pioneering academic administrator who helped shape higher education in both India and the United Arab Emirates, and a key witness in the landmark Rajan custodial disappearance case during the Emergency, passed away on Sunday.

He was 89. Age-related ailments were cited as the cause of death.

Over a distinguished career spanning several decades, Prof. Abdul Gaffar earned recognition as an academic leader, consultant engineer, author, and institution builder whose influence extended far beyond the classroom. His contributions played a significant role in advancing engineering and medical education, inspiring generations of students and educators across India and the Gulf.

Among his most enduring achievements was his pivotal role in the establishment and expansion of Gulf Medical University in Ajman, formerly known as Gulf Medical College. Serving as Senior Director and Commissioning Lead, he was instrumental in developing the institution during its formative years, helping transform it into one of the UAE's leading medical universities. His work made him a widely respected figure within the expatriate academic community and the country's higher education sector.

Before moving to the UAE, Prof. Abdul Gaffar held several prestigious academic positions in India.