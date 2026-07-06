Basheer's iconic women find a new voice through Beypore homemakers

KOZHIKODE: Pathumma, Narayani, Saramma, Kunjipathumma, Fabi and Zainaba — iconic characters from the literary universe of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer — came alive on stage on Sunday, delivering a unique theatrical tribute to the master storyteller.

Presented by a group of women from Beypore as part of a commemorative programme, ‘Basheerinte Pennungal’ (Basheer’s Women) captivated the audience as the play departed from conventional stage adaptations by allowing the legendary Malayalam writer’s female characters to narrate their own lives. Rather than recreating scenes from the celebrated stories, the performers embodied the emotions, longing and love that define the women in Basheer’s works.

Each performer — portraying Pathumma from ‘Pathummayude Aadu,’ Narayani from ‘Mathilukal,’ Saramma from ‘Premalekhanam,’ Kunjippathumma from ‘Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu,’ Fabi from ‘Bhoomiyude Avakashikal,’ and Zainaba from ‘Mucheettukalikkarante Makal’ — drew upon short reflective texts developed during a theatre workshop, internalising the essence of her character before bringing it alive on stage.

Though all six women remained on the stage throughout the performance, only one character spoke at a time, creating an intimate conversation between Basheer’s women and the audience. The format transformed the stage into a shared space where memories, dreams, heartbreak, humour and courage unfolded one voice after another.