Basheer's iconic women find a new voice through Beypore homemakers

KOZHIKODE: Pathumma, Narayani, Saramma, Kunjipathumma, Fabi and Zainaba — iconic characters from the literary universe of Vaikom Muhammad Basheer — came alive on stage on Sunday, delivering a unique theatrical tribute to the master storyteller.
Presented by a group of women from Beypore as part of a commemorative programme, ‘Basheerinte Pennungal’ (Basheer’s Women) captivated the audience as the play departed from conventional stage adaptations by allowing the legendary Malayalam writer’s female characters to narrate their own lives. Rather than recreating scenes from the celebrated stories, the performers embodied the emotions, longing and love that define the women in Basheer’s works.
Each performer — portraying Pathumma from ‘Pathummayude Aadu,’ Narayani from ‘Mathilukal,’ Saramma from ‘Premalekhanam,’ Kunjippathumma from ‘Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu,’ Fabi from ‘Bhoomiyude Avakashikal,’ and Zainaba from ‘Mucheettukalikkarante Makal’ — drew upon short reflective texts developed during a theatre workshop, internalising the essence of her character before bringing it alive on stage.
Though all six women remained on the stage throughout the performance, only one character spoke at a time, creating an intimate conversation between Basheer’s women and the audience. The format transformed the stage into a shared space where memories, dreams, heartbreak, humour and courage unfolded one voice after another.
The production was born out of a women’s theatre camp organised by Beypore Kala Gramam in May. The workshop encouraged participants to explore Basheer’s literary world from a contemporary perspective, ultimately giving shape to a performance that celebrated the enduring relevance of his female characters.
The play revealed the emotional depth of Basheer’s heroines, portraying their strength, vulnerability, love and separation with remarkable authenticity. The performance also carried a powerful social message beyond literature.
Participants ranged in age from their 20s to their 70s, making it truly intergenerational. With the exception of one performer, every woman in the cast was appearing on stage for the first time, lending the performance a freshness that resonated deeply with the audience.
“We wanted these women to speak for themselves rather than simply be represented,” said camp and theatre director Abheesh Sasidharan. “Basheer’s female characters possess extraordinary emotional strength, and our effort was to let audiences hear their inner voices through ordinary women who had never before performed on stage,” he added.
Kanakalatha, Usha, Jayashree, Shashikala, Bindu and Shahana portrayed the six central characters, while Fawaz Ameer Hamza provided creative support to the production.