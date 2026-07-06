Call gets louder to name Kochi airport after former Kerala CM K Karunakaran.

KOCHI: With the chorus for naming the upcoming railway terminal at Ponnurunni marshalling yard as Kochi Central gathering strength, yet another transportation hub is likely to be caught in this wrangling - the airport.

The UDF’s 2026 election manifesto has revived an old political proposal to rename the Kochi airport at Nedumbassery after former chief minister K Karunakaran. The move leans on the widely accepted notion that the Congress stalwart is responsible for politically steering the project during its formative years.

The proposal is not new. Similar demands have surfaced repeatedly over the past decade and a half, particularly under successive Congress-led governments. But they never moved beyond the proposal stage.

As it stands, the new board has not been reconstituted after the recent election. So, it may be a while before the matter is taken up, this paper has learned. But what nudges the needle towards a positive development in this regard are two things.

Congress leader and current chief minister V D Satheesan holds the airports portfolio. He is the chairman of the CIAL board, one of its members said, implying that a name change cannot be entirely ruled out. Satheesan being the first CM from the Greater Kochi area also bodes well for the proposal.