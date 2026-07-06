CorroHealth row: Kerala Govt calls meet of company, staff reps today

KOCHI: Will they be granted respite, or are they doomed to be victims of an “unjust” decision? These and many other questions figure high on the minds of the nearly 800 employees of CorroHealth, a United States-based healthcare analytics and medical coding firm, as they prepare for a meeting called by the state government with the company management on Monday.

According to the CorroHealth Employees’ Association, the state labour secretary, district labour officer, company representatives and employees will be part of the meeting, which will be held at the PWD guest house in Kochi at 11am.

On Friday night, CorroHealth abruptly informed employees across its Kochi and Kozhikode offices that they are being let go on the grounds of “financial constraints” and decline in business volumes.

The association argued that the firm’s assertion was a ruse, noting that it was actively hiring at its other Indian centres, including Hyderabad.

Members questioned the company’s financial woes, citing its Rs 12-crore severance settlement with its staff in Kerala. If they are capable of doing that in a single night, what financial loss are they actually suffering from? the association said.

“At the meeting, we will place our demands, including allowing the Kerala branches to operate and enabling the staff to return to work. We would suggest the company continue its operations in Kochi and Kozhikode for eight to nine months and that it continue to evaluate employees’ performance. Employees should not be targeted during this period.