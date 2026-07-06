Court orders police probe into Ansiba Hassan's complaint against actor Lakshmi Priya, others

KOCHI: The Tripunithura judicial first class magistrate court has directed the police to investigate a complaint filed by Ansiba Hassan against actor Lakshmi Priya, her husband Jayesh, and Tripunithura sub-inspector Reshma over allegations of illegal detention, harassment and fabrication of records.

The court issued the order on Saturday after Ansiba challenged her earlier complaint being closed by the police.

According to the complaint, Ansiba was summoned to the Tripunithura women’s cell in connection with a complaint lodged by Lakshmi Priya.

She alleged that she was detained at the police station for nearly three hours and subjected to harassment by SI Reshma in what she described as a “fake case.” Ansiba further alleged that she was compelled to write and sign an apology at the police station.