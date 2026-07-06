Kerala govt seeks legal opinion for vigilance probe into PSC exam irregularities.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will entrust the investigation on complaints of irregularities in certain exams conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to the vigilance by this mid-week. The government is learnt to have sought legal opinion on the judicial aspects of conducting a probe against the constitutional body.

According to government sources, in at least two cases, elements of graft have been prima facie identified and in those cases there was no legal hurdle in roping in the anti-graft body to conduct a probe.

The primary concern of the government is whether the allegations levelled against the recruiting body fall under the ambit of corruption. If not, then the involvement of the vigilance could bring in legal trouble. Also, the government is concerned whether getting the anti-graft agency involved against a constitutional body would have legal repercussions.

However, sources said, the government has got preliminary feedback from the legal experts that the PSC top honchos do not enjoy any immunity from legal action and can be prosecuted if there are grounds to invoke criminal laws against them.