Kerala govt seeks legal opinion for vigilance probe into PSC exam irregularities.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will entrust the investigation on complaints of irregularities in certain exams conducted by the Public Service Commission (PSC) to the vigilance by this mid-week. The government is learnt to have sought legal opinion on the judicial aspects of conducting a probe against the constitutional body.
According to government sources, in at least two cases, elements of graft have been prima facie identified and in those cases there was no legal hurdle in roping in the anti-graft body to conduct a probe.
The primary concern of the government is whether the allegations levelled against the recruiting body fall under the ambit of corruption. If not, then the involvement of the vigilance could bring in legal trouble. Also, the government is concerned whether getting the anti-graft agency involved against a constitutional body would have legal repercussions.
However, sources said, the government has got preliminary feedback from the legal experts that the PSC top honchos do not enjoy any immunity from legal action and can be prosecuted if there are grounds to invoke criminal laws against them.
“The law is absolutely clear that the vigilance can conduct investigation against the PSC. In at least two allegations levelled against the PSC, one being the exam conducted to fill chief-level positions in the State Planning Board, elements of graft are palpable.
Hence, the vigilance can conduct a probe under the Prevention of Corruption Act. In allegations where elements of graft cannot be detected, the vigilance can still recommend to the government necessary actions that need to be taken to address the systemic failure. However, it cannot probe those complaints,” said a highly-placed source.
Apart from the Planning Board, the exams conducted for the posts of fisheries extension officer, Kerala administrative service, assistant information officer, university public relations officer, assistant professor in law colleges and special recruitment for DySP are also under scanner.