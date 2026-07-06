Kerala lays on a spread for school midday meal menu

KOCHI: The recent decision by the West Bengal government to replace eggs with vegetable-protein foods like paneer, soy, rajma, and pulses in the midday meal menu has sparked political debate and protests.

In contrast, Kerala in 2025 revised its midday meal menu following reports of nutritional deficiencies among children. The revision also saw biryani added to the menu following the famous request of a four-year-old anganwadi student named Shanku. Even through rising prices, the state’s schools — government and aided — are providing nutritious midday meals, with a treat in between.

According to an official with the district education office, a government-appointed committee designed the menu.

“The menu was prepared to be scientifically balanced, and was also designed to be within existing funding limits while focusing on serving traditional, nutritious food to combat unhealthy fast-food preferences,” the official said.

The official said that according to the revised menu, the circular for which was issued on August 1, 2025, 20 variations featuring diverse items such as curries, thoran, pachadi, and special items like ragi-based dishes, payasam, and various chutneys made from ingredients such as mint, gooseberry, and mango were to be provided by the school.