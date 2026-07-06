Kerala's toddy capital hit by production, manpower crunch

PALAKKAD: For decades, the Chittur region in Palakkad has been the beating heart of Kerala’s toddy industry, supplying the traditional beverage to every district except Kannur and Thiruvananthapuram.

Now, the state’s toddy capital is facing an existential crisis as production has plummeted and experienced toddy tappers are leaving in large numbers for neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Industry representatives, toddy workers and coconut farmers point to two interlinked challenges: a steep decline in toddy yield from coconut palms and a severe shortage of skilled tappers, threatening the sustainability of Kerala’s traditional toddy sector.

Although the Chittur region is licensed to produce up to three lakh litres of toddy a day and has permission to tap around 1.9 lakh coconut trees, actual production has dropped drastically. Workers’ organisations estimate that daily output now struggles to cross 40,000 litres.

The falling yield has triggered large-scale migration of tappers to Tamil Nadu, reversing a labour movement that had continued for nearly 40 years.

Until recently, Chittur depended heavily on toddy tappers from both Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Workers’ organisations said the region once had around 2,500 tappers from Kerala, mainly from Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Kottayam districts, besides nearly 3,000 workers from Tamil Nadu, largely belonging to the Nadar community. Those numbers have now dwindled to around 150 and 400, respectively.

“The migration has been driven by improving prospects across the border,” points out Sathyan Nattukal, the Palakkad district secretary of the INTUC-affiliated Kerala Toddy and Abkari Workers Congress (KTAWC).