Migrants spend Rs 26k crore per year in Kerala: NGO disputes CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s recent remark in the Kerala assembly that migrant workers spend just a small share of their income in the state, that too mostly towards buying wheat flour, groceries and liquor, has been disputed by a non-profit working for the workers’ welfare.

Migrants spend at least Rs 26,100 crore in the state every year including on housing, transportation, food and others, Benoy Peter, executive director of the Centre for Migration and Inclusive Development (CMID), told TNIE.

“Though there is no official data on the amount of money they spend in Kerala, studies have found that the workers shell out at least one-third of their income here,” Benoy said, adding that the CM’s remark could have been a “misunderstanding”. “

The statement that migrant labourers are drawing off a major revenue source sends a wrong message,” he said. “The Kerala economy itself is largely supported by remittances from Gulf countries. How can we expect those working here not to do the same? When a key political figure like him makes such a statement, it only helps reinforce existing xenophobia against the labourers,” Benoy told TNIE.

He, however, appreciated the CM’s use of the term ‘migrant workers’ rather than ‘guest workers’, as the latter promotes a sense of othering. He hailed Satheesan’s announcement of initiating a study on migrant remittances, saying it will also reveal the challenges faced by the workers.

According to the ‘In-migration, Informal Employment and Urbanisation in Kerala’ report, sponsored by the State Planning Board and released in August 2021, Kerala was projected to have a migrant population between 45.7 lakh and 47.9 lakh by 2025.