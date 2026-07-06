MSF resolution targets League ministers over staff appointments

MALAPPURAM: The MSF Malappuram district committee has criticised Muslim League ministers over personal staff appointments, bringing simmering discontent within the party into the open. In a strongly worded resolution passed at the Malappuram district meeting, the student wing accused the ministers of sidelining long-serving party workers and undermining the organisation’s internal democratic processes.

The resolution alleged that the ministers filled their personal staff with loyalists while ignoring recommendation lists submitted by feeder organisations, including the MSF, Muslim Youth League, KSTU and CKCT.

According to the resolution, the ministers disregarded even the party-appointed subcommittee tasked with ensuring transparency in the appointments. It accused them of acting unilaterally, bypassing established organisational mechanisms and protecting personal interests at the expense of the movement.

“The student community is the backbone of the Muslim League movement. Neglecting the MSF at a time when the party is in power has caused widespread disappointment at the grassroots. The ministers have subverted the democratic rights of the party and its constituent organisations through arbitrary decisions,” it said.