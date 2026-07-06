'No evidence': Pathanamthitta girl's assault claim under scrutiny

PATHANAMTHITTA: The investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl in Pathanamthitta has taken a dramatic turn after a medical examination found no evidence of sexual assault and the complainant reportedly retracted her allegation against her classmates during police questioning.

Police said the girl’s revised statement came after investigators confronted her with the medical examination findings, which did not reveal any signs of sexual assault or physical injuries consistent with the allegations.

The complaint had first come to light during a counselling session at the girl’s school, where she alleged that more than 10 people, including six classmates, had sexually assaulted her. Based on her statement, police registered two FIRs and took six juveniles, including a minor girl, into custody for questioning.

During the probe, police also found discrepancies between the girl’s statements and the available evidence. Investigators found that the juveniles named in the complaint were not together at the alleged locations during the time the incidents were said to have taken place.

Following the inconsistencies, the six juveniles were released after being issued notices directing them to appear before the investigating officers whenever required.