Congress breaks with independents; KC(M) signals support in Pala

KOTTAYAM: As the conflict between the Congress and the Independent Collective in Pala municipality has widened into an irreparable divide, the prospect of a Congress – Kerala Congress (M) association appears to be taking shape in Pala.
A day after Congress mandalam committee passed a resolution endorsing withdrawal of support to Independent Collective in the council, KC (M) chairman Joe K Mani on Monday hinted at a potential political alliance with the Congress, stating “Pala won’t be left orphaned.” The remark has added a fresh layer of suspense to the political developments in Pala, fuelling speculation that KC (M) is likely to extend support to the Congress to retain power in the municipality after the latter parting ways with the three-member Independent Collective led by Pulikkakandam family.
While KC (M) chairman categorically denied any association with the Independent Collective, his statement is being interpreted as an implicit assurance to the Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The Congress councillors are also expecting KC (M), which has 10 members in the council, to move a no-confidence motion against chairperson, Diya Pulikkakandam of the Independent Collective. Jose, however, evaded questions whether such a move was imminent, stating that party’s local leadership has been tasked with making decisions based on the evolving political situation.
“It was anticipated that joining hands with the Independent Collective would lead to significant challenges. The Congress has just now started realising it. The current issue is an internal matter of the UDF. The KC (M) local leadership will decide on moving a no-confidence motion. Pala will not be left orphaned,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Congress local leadership has already communicated its unanimous resolution withdrawing support to independents to the DCC and KPCC leaderships and is awaiting their response. “As part of completing procedure formalities, we have forwarded the resolution to the party leadership. We will act based on their response. We will consider moving a no-confidence motion against the chairperson according to the directions from the party leadership,” said a Congress councillor.
On the other hand, the Independent Collective leader Binu Pulikkakandam remains confident of tiding over the present crisis. Speaking to TNIE, Binu said the incumbent council faced no threat as the district and state leaderships of the Congress and the UDF have assured support. “We have made an agreement for sharing power in Pala municipality with the district and state leadership of Congress and UDF. Their state leaders have offered all support to us. The local Congress leaders have no authority to withdraw the support,” Binu said.
In the 26-member council, the UDF has 10 members, comprising six Congress councillors, three from Kerala Congress (Joseph) and one from the Kerala Democratic Party (KDP). It has managed to retain power only with the support of the three-member independent collective and a Congress rebel.
While six Congress councillors and Congress rebel Maya Rahul are moving as a united bloc, Binu has claimed the support of KC (Joseph) and KDP members. However, Congress can easily navigate this challenge if the 10 KC (M) members extend outside support to them. In return, KC (M) views this as an opportunity to initiate talks with the Congress for a possible re-entry into the UDF.