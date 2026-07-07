Congress breaks with independents; KC(M) signals support in Pala



Meanwhile, the Congress local leadership has already communicated its unanimous resolution withdrawing support to independents to the DCC and KPCC leaderships and is awaiting their response. “As part of completing procedure formalities, we have forwarded the resolution to the party leadership. We will act based on their response. We will consider moving a no-confidence motion against the chairperson according to the directions from the party leadership,” said a Congress councillor.



On the other hand, the Independent Collective leader Binu Pulikkakandam remains confident of tiding over the present crisis. Speaking to TNIE, Binu said the incumbent council faced no threat as the district and state leaderships of the Congress and the UDF have assured support. “We have made an agreement for sharing power in Pala municipality with the district and state leadership of Congress and UDF. Their state leaders have offered all support to us. The local Congress leaders have no authority to withdraw the support,” Binu said.



In the 26-member council, the UDF has 10 members, comprising six Congress councillors, three from Kerala Congress (Joseph) and one from the Kerala Democratic Party (KDP). It has managed to retain power only with the support of the three-member independent collective and a Congress rebel.



While six Congress councillors and Congress rebel Maya Rahul are moving as a united bloc, Binu has claimed the support of KC (Joseph) and KDP members. However, Congress can easily navigate this challenge if the 10 KC (M) members extend outside support to them. In return, KC (M) views this as an opportunity to initiate talks with the Congress for a possible re-entry into the UDF.