Detained in false Pocso case, 20-year-old alleges custodial torture in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 20-year-old man who was detained over an alleged sexual abuse of a minor, a case that later turned out to be fake, has now come out against the police, alleging custodial torture.
The Koodal police in Pathanamthitta had on Friday registered two cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on a complaint by a 13-year-old girl, alleging that she was sexually harassed by several persons, including her classmates. The allegations were later found to be false following the girl’s medical examination and her statement before a magistrate.
In his complaint submitted to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, the youth, a heart patient, alleged that he was subjected to torture by a police team led by the Koodal Sub-Inspector.
According to the complaint, officers arrived at his house in plain clothes, forcibly took him away in a car and repeatedly interrogated him despite his insistence that he neither knew the girl nor the other persons named in the case.
He further alleged that the officers ignored his repeated pleas that he had undergone heart surgery recently and physically assaulted him. “The police beat me on the soles with canes, stamped on my feet with their boots and pulled me up by my ears,” the complaint stated.
His brother also alleged that the police had initially detained him by mistake before taking the 20-year-old into custody.
Speaking to TNIE, Pathanamthitta district police chief R Anand said a probe has been ordered into the allegation of custodial torture. “The man was taken into custody for interrogation based on the victim’s statement. The officers had completed all procedural formalities for interrogation as well.
However, there is a complaint of torture during interrogation. Hence, a special branch DySP has been assigned to probe the complaint. Further action will be taken based on the probe report,” he said.
Earlier, the Koodal police had questioned six persons, including four minors, in connection with the Pocso case.
Apart from the 20-year-old complainant, the parents of other youths questioned by the police have also demanded an inquiry into the manner in which the probe involving their children was conducted.
The allegations have sparked protests, with the CPM and the DYFI staging a demonstration in front of the Koodal police station on Monday.
Police to hold detailed probe
The police have decided to carry out a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the case. Investigators remain unconvinced that the girl would have levelled allegations of such gravity against 10 persons solely out of disappointment over a romantic relationship.
Though the Koodal police had initially decided to close the case after concluding that the complaint was false, the investigation was revived following the intervention of the district police chief.
As the case falls under Pocso Act, the girl, who is currently under the care of the Child Welfare Committee, will undergo another round of counselling. A report will be filed only after the investigation is completed.