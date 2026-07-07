Detained in false Pocso case, 20-year-old alleges custodial torture in Kerala

PATHANAMTHITTA: A 20-year-old man who was detained over an alleged sexual abuse of a minor, a case that later turned out to be fake, has now come out against the police, alleging custodial torture.

The Koodal police in Pathanamthitta had on Friday registered two cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on a complaint by a 13-year-old girl, alleging that she was sexually harassed by several persons, including her classmates. The allegations were later found to be false following the girl’s medical examination and her statement before a magistrate.

In his complaint submitted to Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, the youth, a heart patient, alleged that he was subjected to torture by a police team led by the Koodal Sub-Inspector.

According to the complaint, officers arrived at his house in plain clothes, forcibly took him away in a car and repeatedly interrogated him despite his insistence that he neither knew the girl nor the other persons named in the case.

He further alleged that the officers ignored his repeated pleas that he had undergone heart surgery recently and physically assaulted him. “The police beat me on the soles with canes, stamped on my feet with their boots and pulled me up by my ears,” the complaint stated.

His brother also alleged that the police had initially detained him by mistake before taking the 20-year-old into custody.