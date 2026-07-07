Infant found abandoned in Kochi healthy, shifted to adoption agency

KOCHI: Nine-day-old Kiyan, the newborn found abandoned near a roadside food stall in Maradu last week, has been discharged from the Ernakulam General Hospital after having recovered from an infection and has been shifted to a special adoption agency for further care. The Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee (CWC) formally took charge of the infant on Monday.

On receiving the child, the CWC named the baby Kiyan, which means king or royal in Persian.

“The boy was found abandoned near a roadside food stall close to Forum Mall. On receiving the information, a team from the Maradu police station safely transported the infant to the casualty department of the Ernakulam General Hospital,” said CWC chairperson Ullas Madhu.