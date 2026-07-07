Infant found abandoned in Kochi healthy, shifted to adoption agency

KOCHI: Nine-day-old Kiyan, the newborn found abandoned near a roadside food stall in Maradu last week, has been discharged from the Ernakulam General Hospital after having recovered from an infection and has been shifted to a special adoption agency for further care. The Ernakulam Child Welfare Committee (CWC) formally took charge of the infant on Monday.
On receiving the child, the CWC named the baby Kiyan, which means king or royal in Persian.
“The boy was found abandoned near a roadside food stall close to Forum Mall. On receiving the information, a team from the Maradu police station safely transported the infant to the casualty department of the Ernakulam General Hospital,” said CWC chairperson Ullas Madhu.
Follow-up procedures for investigation and documentation have commenced.
According to the hospital authorities, the child was suffering from an infection when admitted. “The baby underwent treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is now in perfect health.
He was fed breast milk collected from the milk bank and is now medically fit for discharge,” a source said. The CWC has registered a case suo motu regarding the circumstances that led to the newborn being abandoned by the roadside.
“We have directed the station house officer of the Maradu police station to carry out an urgent and detailed investigation into the matter. Additionally, the district child protection unit will be investigating the circumstances that led to this situation,” Ullas added.