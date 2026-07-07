Kerala CM invites Somanath to serve as advisor to govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has invited former ISRO chairman S Somanath to serve as an advisor of the government’s flagship programmes - the Global Job Watch Tower and Space Economy. He was speaking after presenting the N Ramachandran Memorial Prize to Somanath here on Monday.

Somanath, in his address, said he was happy for the invitation. The CM said he wants reputed foreign universities to start their centres in the state. It will help to make Kerala an educational destination and arrest brain drain of youth from the state.

“The number of youths in the state is falling and senior citizens are rising. This trend should be considered while formulating development programmes. The state should be able to retain its youth by providing higher educational institutions they need and ensuring they get jobs matching their qualifications.

AI is altering the very nature of the work and hence the budget included the Knowledge Valley project and Global Watch Tower.

The CM remembered Ramachandran as a journalist of dignity. Higher Education Council vice-chairman Achuthsankar S Nair, N Ramachandran Foundation president Prabha Varma, secretary P P James, vice-president Babu Divakaran and Kerala Kaumudi Chief Editor Deepu Ravi attended.