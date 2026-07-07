Kerala govt revises order for teachers on Census duty

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of confusion over Census 2027 duty guidelines for teachers, the director of general education (DGE) has clarified that the assigned teachers will be eligible for up to 10 days, or 20 half-days, of special casual leave between July 1 and 30 to carry out the first phase of the exercise.

The DGE said teachers deployed on Saturdays and Sundays will also be entitled to compensatory leave after July 31, subject to prior approval from the head of the institution. However, the compensatory leave can be availed only after July 31, said the official.

The clarification followed conflicting directives issued by the general education and general administration departments to around 60,000 teachers assigned Census work. The general education department also withdrew two earlier orders to eliminate ambiguity or overlap with the latest instructions governing Census 2027 duties.

The DGE directed all deputy directors of education, district education officers and school heads to ensure strict implementation of the order.