Major landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site; several feared trapped

A landslide struck a tunnel road project site at Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday, triggering fears that several people may be trapped under the debris, officials said.

The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is under way.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kalpetta rushed to the spot after the landslide. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the Fire and Rescue Services, police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Officials said local residents rescued three people from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying. The affected area also has a few houses and homestays.