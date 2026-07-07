One killed, 7 missing as major landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site

One person was killed, seven injured, while another seven are missing after a major landslide struck a tunnel road project site at Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.

The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is underway.

According to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, the area received 225 cm rain and a yellow alert was issued.

Speaking to the media, Satheesan said the contractors had been told much in advance by the Public Works Department Minister P K Basheer and the District Collector to remove the huge quantity of mud accumulated in the area.

Responding to a question from reporters, Satheesan said that the non-issuance of an appropriate weather alert was not the reason for the landslide.

"The soil there is mixed with mud and has got a different texture. The scrap soil was kept there and that was not stable. The disaster management authority had examined the area and told the contractors to remove it. Failure to remove soil from the place caused this mishap,” he said.