One killed, 7 missing as major landslide hits Wayanad tunnel project site

One person was killed, seven injured, while another seven are missing after a major landslide struck a tunnel road project site at Kalladi near Meppady in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.
The incident occurred near Meenakshi Bridge, where work on the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project connecting Malappuram and Wayanad districts is underway.
According to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, the area received 225 cm rain and a yellow alert was issued.
Speaking to the media, Satheesan said the contractors had been told much in advance by the Public Works Department Minister P K Basheer and the District Collector to remove the huge quantity of mud accumulated in the area.
Responding to a question from reporters, Satheesan said that the non-issuance of an appropriate weather alert was not the reason for the landslide.
"The soil there is mixed with mud and has got a different texture. The scrap soil was kept there and that was not stable. The disaster management authority had examined the area and told the contractors to remove it. Failure to remove soil from the place caused this mishap,” he said.
The CM reviewed the rescue operations with officials of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) at their office.
"It is an unfortunate incident. Rescue efforts are going on," he said.
Minister AP Anil Kumar and T Siddique have been sent to the disaster-hit place to coordinate rescue activities.
Forces from Wayanad are engaged in rescue activities, and more forces are on the way from Kozhikode and other places, the CM added.
He said that necessary rescue forces are reaching the area and the police as well as fire and rescue personnel were already deployed at the site.
Additionally, a defence force was ready at Thrissur for being deployed at the site if required, he said.
All the necessary systems for search and rescue will be in place as soon as possible, he assured.
Regarding safety of projects such as National Highway construction, the CM said the state government has grievances that enough safety precautions are not being taken in the national highway construction.
Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Kalpetta rushed to the spot after the landslide. Search and rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the Fire and Rescue Services, police and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Officials said local residents rescued three people from the site, where workers associated with the tunnel project were staying. The affected area also has a few houses and homestays.
The Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project, which aims to improve connectivity between Malappuram and Wayanad districts, commenced last year.
The incident comes nearly two years after the devastating landslides that struck Wayanad in July 2024, when torrential rain triggered multiple slope failures in the Meppadi region, killing more than 400 people, leaving scores missing and causing widespread destruction in villages such as Chooralmala and Mundakkai.
The disaster was among the deadliest landslides in Kerala's history.