P K Sasi's DMF merges with CMP, signals Left realignment in Kerala

PALAKKAD: In a move that its leaders say is aimed at reshaping Kerala’s fragmented Left politics, former CPM MLA and ex-KTDC chairman P K Sasi’s Democratic Marxist Front (DMF) on Monday announced its merger with the Communist Marxist Party (CMP).

The announcement was made at the DMF’s policy declaration convention in Palakkad, where CMP general secretary and Kerala minister C P John welcomed DMF leaders and workers into the party.

Inaugurating the convention, John said Sasi would be inducted as one of the CMP’s state secretaries at the party’s 40th foundation day event to be held in Thrissur on July 27.

Describing the merger as the beginning of a broader political realignment within Kerala’s Left, John said discussions on bringing Sasi into the CMP had begun even before the assembly elections.