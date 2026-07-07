P K Sasi's DMF merges with CMP, signals Left realignment in Kerala

PALAKKAD: In a move that its leaders say is aimed at reshaping Kerala’s fragmented Left politics, former CPM MLA and ex-KTDC chairman P K Sasi’s Democratic Marxist Front (DMF) on Monday announced its merger with the Communist Marxist Party (CMP).
The announcement was made at the DMF’s policy declaration convention in Palakkad, where CMP general secretary and Kerala minister C P John welcomed DMF leaders and workers into the party.
Inaugurating the convention, John said Sasi would be inducted as one of the CMP’s state secretaries at the party’s 40th foundation day event to be held in Thrissur on July 27.
Describing the merger as the beginning of a broader political realignment within Kerala’s Left, John said discussions on bringing Sasi into the CMP had begun even before the assembly elections.
“The merger is a continuation of the political cooperation that first became visible during the local body elections in Kozhinjampara, where CPM rebels contested using the CMP’s election symbol against the official party candidates,” he said while addressing the convention at Parvathi Kalyana Mandapam.
John accused the CPM of abandoning communist principles and adopting authoritarian tendencies while continuing to claim the communist legacy. He said the merger was intended to reclaim the ideological space of the Left and offered a formal welcome to DMF cadres joining the CMP.
Sasi, who was expelled from the CPM after prolonged disciplinary proceedings and internal differences, launched a sharp attack on his former party. He argued that Kerala’s Left required a new political platform and claimed the CMP-DMF combine would emerge as a credible alternative.