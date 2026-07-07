Planning Board recruitment: Kerala PSC ordered to reveal records

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), the State Information Commission has directed it to disclose records pertaining to the controversial recruitment for the post of Chief (Industry & Infrastructure Division) in the Kerala State Planning Board.

While allowing a second appeal filed by Shyamkrishnan K, who was a candidate to the post, State Information Commissioner Sonichan P Joseph directed the PSC to furnish all requested records within seven days. He termed as “unjustified and unacceptable” PSC’s action of withholding the information without any exemption under the RTI Act.

The complaint relates to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam held on July 13, 2023, which served as a common test for three posts—Chief (Industry & Infrastructure Division), Chief (Perspective Planning Division) and Chief (Plan Co-ordination Division).