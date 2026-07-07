Planning Board recruitment: Kerala PSC ordered to reveal records

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a setback for the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), the State Information Commission has directed it to disclose records pertaining to the controversial recruitment for the post of Chief (Industry & Infrastructure Division) in the Kerala State Planning Board.
While allowing a second appeal filed by Shyamkrishnan K, who was a candidate to the post, State Information Commissioner Sonichan P Joseph directed the PSC to furnish all requested records within seven days. He termed as “unjustified and unacceptable” PSC’s action of withholding the information without any exemption under the RTI Act.
The complaint relates to the alleged irregularities in the recruitment exam held on July 13, 2023, which served as a common test for three posts—Chief (Industry & Infrastructure Division), Chief (Perspective Planning Division) and Chief (Plan Co-ordination Division).
The rank list for the Industry & Infrastructure post was published on May 31, 2025 and topper Arun J Prathap was appointed. Sensing foul play, third rank holder Shyamkrishnan obtained a copy of his answer script under RTI Act and found that answers to 10 questions were not digitally evaluated. He filed an RTI plea on July 10, 2025, seeking marks awarded to all candidates, copies of work experience certificates of the top two rank holders, and the order fixing interview marks.
However, PSC refused to disclose the details saying the exam was common to all three posts and that one of the rank lists was yet to be prepared.
Info commissioner seeks copies of answer scripts
State Information Commissioner Sonichan P Joseph has directed the PSC to provide copies of answer scripts and marks secured by all candidates in the written exam and interview, copies of question papers and work experience certificates submitted by the first and second rank holders. It also sought a copy of the order fixing the maximum interview marks at 25.