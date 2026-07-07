Resentment brewing in LDF as CPM, CPI lock horns over deputy LoP post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of resentment within the CPM over the assembly poll defeat, dissent has been brewing within the Left front too. Unlike in the past, CPI has openly come out against the CPM leadership, especially against Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M V Govindan indicating that the deadlock may continue for long.

With the CPM and the CPI locked in a bitter fight over the post of deputy leader of opposition, the LDF meeting has been delayed indefinitely. Such a long delay in convening the LDF and the LDF parliamentary party meetings have had minor parties in the front too voicing their dissent.

With the delay in LDF meeting, the opposition front is unable to hold major protests against the UDF government. At a time when the opposition should have taken up many issues against the government, internal fight within the Left has now become a hurdle in the way of organising joint agitations by different Left parties. Though youth and student organisations of the CPM and the CPI have been taking out protest marches individually, there have been no joint agitations yet.