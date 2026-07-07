‘Salam Aliye’, a musical tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei from Kerala

KOZHIKODE: When the people of Iran are preparing for the funeral of their supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a group in Kerala has come out with a musical tribute to the leader, reflecting the growing popular support to Khamenei who is being projected as the ‘martyr in the fight against US imperialism.’
The album ‘Salam Aliye’ was released in Kozhikode on July 4 at a function organised to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad who was killed at Karbala. Produced by Basheer Pottrath and composed by Nazar Malik, the song is sung by Manikandan Perumpadappu.
“The heroic fight by Iran under the leadership of Imam Khamenei against the oppressors has won many hearts among anti-imperialist forces in Kerala too. Only Iran stood firmly against the US-Israel axis while many of the Arab countries remained mute spectators,” Nazar Malik told TNIE.
The mounting support Iran, a Shia country, is getting in Kerala where there is only a negligible number of Shias is interesting. “The Salafis in Kerala used to demonise Shias and Iran though their speeches and writings. They are a dejected lot now after realising that a Shia country has become the cynosure of all eyes.
The Salafis have tried to denigrate Iran by spreading false stories, but now things have gone out of their control. The youth have access to the details of international politics and they cannot be fooled by false propaganda” Malik said.
Shia supporters in Kerala believe that Iran has succeeded in placing itself at the centre of international geo-politics. They assert that the developments after Khamenei’s martyrdom has enabled Iran to end the political isolation it was facing and turn the public sentiment against US and Israel.
Observers say the camaraderie shown towards Iran is not new in Kerala. “Programmes with photographs of Ayatollah Khomeni were organised in Kerala after the 1979 Iranian revolution. What we see now could be a repetition of that,” said senior journalist P T Nasar. “Pro-Shia sentiments were dormant here but now they have become louder,” he said.
Iran supporters see a repetition of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain in the Khamenei’s death. There is an unmistakable symbolism taking the funeral procession through Najaf and Karbala, cities that are integral part of Shia faith.
Artists
The album ‘Salam Aliye’ was released in Kozhikode on July 4. Produced by Basheer Pottrath and composed by Nazar Malik, the song is sung by Manikandan Perumpadappu