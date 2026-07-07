‘Salam Aliye’, a musical tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei from Kerala

KOZHIKODE: When the people of Iran are preparing for the funeral of their supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a group in Kerala has come out with a musical tribute to the leader, reflecting the growing popular support to Khamenei who is being projected as the ‘martyr in the fight against US imperialism.’

The album ‘Salam Aliye’ was released in Kozhikode on July 4 at a function organised to commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad who was killed at Karbala. Produced by Basheer Pottrath and composed by Nazar Malik, the song is sung by Manikandan Perumpadappu.

“The heroic fight by Iran under the leadership of Imam Khamenei against the oppressors has won many hearts among anti-imperialist forces in Kerala too. Only Iran stood firmly against the US-Israel axis while many of the Arab countries remained mute spectators,” Nazar Malik told TNIE.

The mounting support Iran, a Shia country, is getting in Kerala where there is only a negligible number of Shias is interesting. “The Salafis in Kerala used to demonise Shias and Iran though their speeches and writings. They are a dejected lot now after realising that a Shia country has become the cynosure of all eyes.