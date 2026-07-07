Spotting of white-bellied sea eagle pair in Edakanam baffles birders

KANNUR: The presence of a pair of white-bellied eagles at Edakanam in Iritty has sparked curiosity among birdwatchers. The species is typically found along coastal regions, where it prefers nesting in tall trees near the seaside, and is rarely seen in areas away from coastal regions.
The unusual sighting in Edakanam has become a topic of discussion among birders, who view it as a rare deviation from the species’ usual habitat preferences.
Edakanam, a rural locality on the outskirts of Iritty town in Kannur district, is situated nearly 44 km from the Kannur coastline, making the presence of the white-bellied sea eagle in the area particularly unusual.
“I first spotted a white-bellied sea eagle in December 2025, and its presence here immediately caught my attention because the species is not usually seen in this region. A few days ago, I noticed another eagle, which suggests that a pair may be frequenting the area.
I believe they are feeding on fish from the Pazhassi Dam, especially when the water level rises after the dam shutters are closed. I also searched the surrounding area for a nest but was unable to locate one. White-bellied sea eagles generally prefer tall trees near coastal areas for nesting,” said Sunil, a forest official with the Kottiyoor Range.
Seven nests of the species have been identified in Kannur district, including four new nesting sites recorded in 2025. In comparison, only three nests had been documented in the district last year.
The white-bellied sea eagle is regarded as an apex predator in coastal ecosystems and serves as an important indicator of the health of marine and shoreline environments.
In Kerala, the species is known to nest only in Kannur and Kasaragod districts, making the increase in nesting sites a significant development for bird conservation in the state.
“It is not uncommon to spot white-bellied sea eagles in areas away from the coast. There have been instances of the species being sighted inland, including one in Wayanad.
However, if the birds have actually established a nest in the area, it would be highly unusual. The nesting season for white-bellied sea eagles generally begins in October,” said Roshan, a birder from Kannur.