Spotting of white-bellied sea eagle pair in Edakanam baffles birders

KANNUR: The presence of a pair of white-bellied eagles at Edakanam in Iritty has sparked curiosity among birdwatchers. The species is typically found along coastal regions, where it prefers nesting in tall trees near the seaside, and is rarely seen in areas away from coastal regions.

The unusual sighting in Edakanam has become a topic of discussion among birders, who view it as a rare deviation from the species’ usual habitat preferences.

Edakanam, a rural locality on the outskirts of Iritty town in Kannur district, is situated nearly 44 km from the Kannur coastline, making the presence of the white-bellied sea eagle in the area particularly unusual.

“I first spotted a white-bellied sea eagle in December 2025, and its presence here immediately caught my attention because the species is not usually seen in this region. A few days ago, I noticed another eagle, which suggests that a pair may be frequenting the area.

I believe they are feeding on fish from the Pazhassi Dam, especially when the water level rises after the dam shutters are closed. I also searched the surrounding area for a nest but was unable to locate one. White-bellied sea eagles generally prefer tall trees near coastal areas for nesting,” said Sunil, a forest official with the Kottiyoor Range.