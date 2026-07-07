US-based Malayali carves a niche with knee treatment

ALAPPUZHA: Malayali scientist has played a pivotal role in the development of an innovative non-invasive medical technology that has reached a major milestone in knee treatment in the United States.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted investigational device exemption (IDE) approval for the clinical trial of the SOLA-2 alternating magnetic field (AMF) system, developed by Dallas, Texas-based medical device company Solenic Medical Inc.

Dr Bibin Prasad, a native of Haripad and an alumnus of TKM College of Engineering, where he completed his MTech in 2011, is one of the key persons behind the technology.

He currently serves as the director of research and development at Solenic Medical, leading the development of advanced computational models and scientific simulations that support medical device design and patient-specific treatment planning.

Dr Bibin began working on SOLA-2 during his postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, where he collaborated with Prof Dr Rajiv Chopra, co-founder and chief technology officer of Solenic Medical. Since then, he has played a central role in advancing the technology from early-stage research to human-clinical evaluation.