With one-act play, Kerala school sets ‘stage’ for Plus-I pupils

KOCHI: One student, 15 characters and 130 props. The Plus-I praveshanolsavam event, to mark the new academic year, at Ernakulam Government Girls HSS set the perfect “stage” with one of the enrollees presenting a one-act play based on a script that combined excerpts from eight Vaikom Muhammad Basheer novels.

The production was written and directed by C S Vishnuraj, a Malayalam language teacher at the school. “Isha I J, who enacted the play, is a product of our own high school division. The play was planned for the legendary author’s death anniversary on July 5. However, since that date fell on a Sunday, we decided to stage it on Monday,” Vishnuraj told TNIE.

“I am certain that this would have been one of the most unique welcomes accorded to Plus-I students,” he added.

According to him, the play was scripted by combining portions from ‘Pathummayude Aadu’, ‘Balyakalasakhi’, ‘Janmadinam’, ‘Ntuppuppakkoranendarnnu’, ‘Oru Manushyan’, ‘Mathilukal’, ‘Bhargavi Nilayam’ and ‘Mucheettukalikkarante Makal’.

“It also dealt with contemporary issues such as how society views women, communalisation, war, Priyadarshini travel scheme, among others,” said the teacher, who has helmed many plays.