Cochin port confirms 64 cruise ship calls

KOCHI: With the West Asia conflict continuing to cast a shadow on Kerala’s plans of cruise tourism, the Cochin Port Authority has confirmed 64 port calls for the new season starting in October, of which 56 will be international vessels. However, most of these visits will be by Cordelia Empress, which has decided to make Kochi its home port.

After hosting over 50 port calls by international cruise vessels in 2024-25, the state received only 13 of these vessels in 2025-26. A mere 29 vessels visited Cochin Port in 2025-26, when operations were badly impacted by the crisis in Red Sea and West Asia.

“The Red Sea crisis and the West Asia conflict affected cruise tourism in 2025-26, when we received only a few calls from western countries. The picture is not rosy for 2026-27 either. Of the 56 confirmed international cruise calls, a majority will be by the Empress liner conducting regular services to Colombo and Maldives. The number of international services bringing tourists from the west will be less than 15,” a shipping company official said.

The local tourism industry is pinning its hope on the decision of Cordelia Cruises to make Kochi the home port for its cruise vessel Empress. Cordelia Empress, a 210m-long, 11-deck ship will start operating cruise services from Kochi to Maldives and Colombo from October 25.