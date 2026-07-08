Injured wild elephant falls into well, rescued in Kochi

KOCHI: An injured wild elephant that accidentally fell into a well was rescued and released in the wild by the Kuttampuzha forest authorities on Tuesday.
The male elephant aged around 20 fell into a well on the residential premises of Thattarath Aliyar of Koovappara in Kuttampuzha panchayat around 5.30 am. The elephant’s tusk was found partially severed but forest veterinarian said the wound was old and had healed.
On receiving information, a forest team led by Kuttampuzha forest range officer Muralidas rushed to the spot and engaged an earthmover to build a ramp to facilitate the elephant’s climb out of the well. Meanwhile, local residents staged a protest demanding the elephant be tranquillised and shifted to the Kodanad elephant camp for treatment.
“A herd of three elephants has been roaming around the village for the past few weeks and we are scared to send children to school as the elephants would be standing on the road. The injured elephant refuses to return to the forest as it is unable to eat due to an injury to its trunk. The forest department should provide treatment to the elephant and release it in deep forest,” said Joshi Pottakkal, a local resident.
Kothamangalam MLA Shibu Thekkumpuram, block panchayat president Jessy Saju, Kuttampuzha panchayat president Mary Kuriakose and others held talks with Divisional Forest Officer P Karthick. However, forest authorities said the elephant could not be tranquillised as it was weak.
The DFO assured to continuously monitor the movement of the elephant using drone camera. Besides, patrolling will be strengthened in the area. He said steps will be taken to tranquillise the elephant if it enters human habitation again. Authorities have promised compensation to the landowner whose well has been destroyed.
Meanwhile, the Kuttampuzha panchayat has said that a hanging fence would be established on the forest boundary to stop wild elephants from entering the area. The work is expected to be completed within a week.
“The forest veterinary surgeon has inspected the elephant’s wound and it seems to be old. The injury has healed and there is no infection. The elephant doesn’t have any health issues and there is no need to provide treatment. We will be monitoring the movement of the elephant continuously,” said Muralidas, the Kuttampuzha range officer.