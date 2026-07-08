Kerala govt disbands Maritime Board citing financial failures

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has disbanded the Kerala Maritime Board with immediate effect, citing persistent administrative lapses, financial irregularities, failure to perform its statutory functions and non-compliance with government directives.

The Department of Fisheries and Ports issued the notification on July 6. The state government invoked its powers under Sections 90(1) and 90(2) of the Kerala Maritime Board Act, 2017, after concluding that the Board had consistently failed to discharge the responsibilities vested in it. According to the notification, the Board failed to submit its Annual Administration Reports for the financial years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The notification also cites findings in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report on the State Finances for the year ending March 31, 2023. The audit reportedly pointed to revenue arrears relating to ports, underutilisation of budget allocations, poor utilisation of project funds, expenditure incurred without budget provision, complete non-utilisation of sanctioned funds and unnecessary diversion of funds.