Relevance of Narcotics Anonymous in the times of Operation Toofan

“When I spoke to people who had reclaimed their lives through NA in other states, I realised Kerala is one of the few places where the fellowship has not received the attention it deserves,” Apu tells TNIE.

“That is what prompted me to raise the issue in the assembly. Alongside de-addiction treatment, there should also be a structured community support system like NA. Strengthening community-based recovery programmes is an important part of addressing the drug menace.”

For recovering addicts, the proposal acknowledges something they have known for years: arresting users alone rarely breaks the cycle of addiction.

Tushar (name changed), a software engineer who has been “clean” for five years, says society is yet to understand that addiction is akin to a mental health condition.



“NA is not a treatment programme. It is a worldwide fellowship of recovering addicts who meet regularly to help one another remain drug-free,” he explains.

“The meetings are free, voluntary and anonymous. There are no doctors, fees, counsellors or paid facilitators. People can be a part of it for years without spending a single rupee. Members simply share their personal experiences, support newcomers and encourage one another through recovery.”

Tushar adds there are many misconceptions about NA. “It is not an NGO or a religious platform. There is only one requirement for membership — the desire to stop using drugs,” he says.

“Anyone may join us regardless of age, race, sexual identity, creed or religion. Even atheists can join. The ‘God’ referred to in NA is often described as ‘God of your understanding’. Some people interpret it as nature, group energy or even ‘Good Orderly Direction’.”

Politics, he stresses, is also a strict no-no. “Even now, we don’t expect government funding or involvement. The only thing the government can do is to provide a space for meetings and help spread awareness,” he says.