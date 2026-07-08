One in five babies in Kerala underweight

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly one in every five babies born in Kerala is underweight (weighing less than 2.5kg), according to the Annual Vital Statistics Report 2024 released by the economics and statistics department recently.

Adding to worries, the state has seen a rise in its proportion of underweight newborns over the years. As per the report, the figure rose from 15.9% in 2022 to 16.29% in 2023 and to 18.37% in 2024, a troubling trend closely tied to a concurrent rise in premature births across the state.

Since low birth weight leaves infants far more vulnerable to diseases and long-term developmental hurdles, health experts are urging the government to address this challenge in maternal and newborn health, especially at a time when overall births in the state are already facing a historic “baby bust” (a marked decline in birth rate).

The report reveals that the spike in underweight infants is heavily driven by babies being born too early rather than complications during full-term pregnancies. This shortened time in the womb carries severe consequences, as the report explicitly links premature births to a high risk of illness and stillbirths.

Interestingly, the occurrence of low birth weight was notably higher among younger mothers, signalling a critical need to evaluate maternal health, stress, and nutrition in these specific age brackets.

What makes these findings particularly stark is that they coexist with Kerala’s exceptionally robust healthcare system. The state continues to maintain a near-perfect hospital delivery rate, meaning almost every child is born in a well-equipped medical facility under professional supervision.