Sehwag’s b’day tribute for Mahi; nation eyes Palakkad's Dhoni waterfalls

PALAKKAD: It took just a few evocative lines from Virender Sehwag, the Nawab of Najafgarh, to connect one of India’s greatest cricketers with one of Kerala’s best-kept natural secrets.

Wishing Mahendra Singh Dhoni on his birthday on Tuesday, the former India opener likened the World Cup-winning captain to the secluded Dhoni Waterfalls tucked away in the reserve forests of Palakkad.

“From the top, it looks completely calm. But beneath lies immense power. The surface is smooth, but when you get close, you realise how powerful it really is,” Sehwag wrote on Instagram posting a few photographs with Dhoni. Referring to a caution displayed by the forest department that read, “The water looks calm. It isn’t,” he added with characteristic wit: “I don’t know whether that warning was written for the waterfall or for No. 7 (Dhoni’s jersey number).”

Sehwag also noted that the waterfall had been named ‘Dhoni’ long before the cricketer was born, suggesting that nature itself seemed to have anticipated the arrival of someone who would embody the same features.

Sehwag’s tribute has not only resonated with cricket lovers but has also turned the national spotlight on a picturesque corner of Palakkad that remains off the mainstream tourist map. Many commented below the post praising Sehwag’s note about ‘Mahi’, and went on to say that both Dhonis reveal their true character only to those willing to take the long road to discover them.