75-year-old Kerala man dies after head gets stuck in custom-built lift installed outside home

PATHANAMTHITTA: A custom-built lift installed to help a 75-year-old man with physical disabilities access his hilltop home at Kadammanitta in Pathanamthitta turned into a death trap after he got stuck in it following a suspected power outage on Wednesday.

The deceased is Mathukutty, 75, a retired KSRTC employee and resident of Kallelimukku. Police officials said the lift had been specially-built and installed two years ago to provide Mathukutty and his wife easy access to their house from the road, without having to climb some 20 to 30 steps. “The house is located 20ft above the road. The lift had been installed adjacent to the car porch near the entrance gate,” said an official.

As per the police, Mathukutty entered the lift to go up to the house when there was a loud noise. His wife rushed outside and found Mathukutty trapped inside with his head caught in the iron frame. She tried to force the lift door open with a machete but in vain.