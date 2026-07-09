Ayyappa temple in UK’s Kent to conduct Karkidaka vavu bali tharpanam on August 12

KOCHI: Kent Ayyappa Temple, established by Malayalis in Kent county of the United Kingdom, will organise Karkidaka vavu bali tharpanam on the banks of River Medway in Rochester on August 12.

“The bali tharpanam will start at 11.30am. Abhijith, a priest, will perform the rituals. We will also hold the Sukrutha Homam and Pitru Sayoojya Pooja, led by priest Hari Narayanan Nambideesan. Vishu Ravi will perform the Thila Havanam. The offerings will be immersed in River Medway. To ensure the rituals do not pollute the river, we will recover the offerings and dispose them of safely,” said Vijay Mohan, the temple trustee.

“The committee has made extensive preparations and obtained permissions from 13 departments. The Kent County Council conducted a study, discussed the rituals and granted approval,” said Jinod Kumar, a member of the organising committee, adding that around 100 people had participated in the rituals last year.

“This time, we have received enquiries from across Kent and surrounding areas,” he said.

The temple had organised Vinayaka Chathurthi celebrations last year. The rituals were performed by Suryakalady Suryan Jayasuryan Bhattathirippad from Kerala.