Continuous rain hampering search operations, removal of mud from Wayanad landslide site: Minister

Continuous rain is posing a challenge to the removal of mud from the Kalladi landslide site, where search operations are underway to find two people missing after the disaster, Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) Minister P K Basheer said on Thursday.

The landslide that occurred on Tuesday amid heavy rains at the site of the the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project killed six people, mostly migrant workers, while two people remain missing.

Basheer, speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide site and assessing the search operations, said that removing the mud from there in the current situation was more dangerous.

He further claimed that the construction company had been told several times, including more recently on July 1, to remove the soil piled up at the construction site, but it took the stand that there was no problem.