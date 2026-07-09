Continuous rain hampering search operations, removal of mud from Wayanad landslide site: Minister

Continuous rain is posing a challenge to the removal of mud from the Kalladi landslide site, where search operations are underway to find two people missing after the disaster, Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) Minister P K Basheer said on Thursday.
The landslide that occurred on Tuesday amid heavy rains at the site of the the Anakkompoyil-Meppadi tunnel project killed six people, mostly migrant workers, while two people remain missing.
Basheer, speaking to reporters after visiting the landslide site and assessing the search operations, said that removing the mud from there in the current situation was more dangerous.
He further claimed that the construction company had been told several times, including more recently on July 1, to remove the soil piled up at the construction site, but it took the stand that there was no problem.
The minister said that further action will be taken following an investigation into the disaster, adding that the permissions granted for the construction will also be examined.
Meanwhile, state Agriculture Minister T Siddique said that the landslide at the tunnel construction site will not create any travel problems for people going to Chooralmala.
He also said that arrangements will be made to provide medical facilities, including doctors, nurses and medicines to the people of Chooralmala and if the rains continue, steps will be taken to provide special rations to those in the area.
For this, the district collector has been instructed to prepare a list of people living in the area, Siddique said.
(With inputs from PTI)