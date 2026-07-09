Family alleges Kerala medical student was tortured before murder in Uzbekistan; seeks detailed probe

ALLAPUZHA: The family of 22-year-old Malayali medical student Savariya Basanth, who was allegedly murdered by her classmate in Uzbekistan, has alleged that she was brutally assaulted before her death.

Savariya, a native of Pilappuzha in Haripad, Alappuzha district, was allegedly killed by her classmate, 22-year-old Sadarul Anam, a native of Pulamanthole in Malappuram. Uzbek authorities have arrested the accused.

According to the family, Savariya's body bore multiple injuries from head to toe, suggesting she had been severely assaulted. They claimed the fatal head injury allegedly caused by a laptop was not the only cause of death and that she had sustained extensive injuries across her body.

Janeesh, Savariya's maternal uncle, who travelled to Uzbekistan to bring back her body, alleged that the accused had been pressuring her to convert her religion, but she had repeatedly refused.

"Fellow students informed me about the attempts at religious conversion. The attack was not an immediate provocation. She suffered brutal marks of torture from her legs to her head. So we decided to conduct a second postmortem to unravel the mystery," he said.

Savariya had enrolled at Bukhara State Medical University in December last year. Sadarul was her classmate. Both male and female students stayed in the same hostel, which housed several Malayali students.

According to her relatives, Savariya had completed her first semester with good academic results. Her mother, Mini, remained in regular contact with her by phone. When the family was unable to reach her on Friday, they contacted the university and later learned about the attack.