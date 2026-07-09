Kerala Engineering student’s digital platform could transform KSRTC travel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC buses could become smarter, safer and more inclusive if a digital platform developed by an engineering student from Thiruvananthapuram is adopted by the state transport utility.
From alerting passengers before their stop arrives and helping recover lost belongings, to enabling one-touch emergency alerts for women and audio announcements for visually impaired commuters, the platform named ‘PinkSparsham’, has already earned recognition from KSRTC.
The digital platform was developed by Keerthana Sara Kiran, a third-year computer science student at LBS Institute of Technology for Women. She first presented the concept to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who referred it to KSRTC officials for evaluation.
PinkSparsham has been submitted to KSRTC’s IT division for possible integration with the existing ‘Chalo’ app. KSRTC has issued Keerthana a certificate of appreciation, describing the proposal as one reflecting “initiative, clarity of thought and public-spirited approach”, particularly for its emphasis on accessibility, safety and inclusion.
“The platform brings together a range of digital features aimed at improving the travel experience while enhancing operational efficiency,” Keerthana said.
Passengers can set a destination alert to receive a notification when the bus is about 500m from their stop, helping those travelling on unfamiliar routes or those who may have dozed off.
It also proposes a digital lost-and-found system through which commuters can report missing belongings by entering the bus number and item details. Conductors receive an alert, while passengers are notified by SMS if the item is recovered.
To make travel more inclusive, PinkSparsham recommends automated audio announcements of upcoming stops, enabling elderly passengers and persons with visual impairment to travel more independently.
“Women’s safety is another major focus. A one-touch emergency alert can instantly notify the conductor and other women travelling on the same bus, allowing quicker assistance when required,” Keerthana said.
The proposal also includes QR code-based ticketing to reduce paper use and generate better travel data, while an SMS-based alternative ensures passengers without smartphones are not left out. Another feature would allow commuters to check crowd levels on buses before boarding, helping them choose a less congested service.
For drivers, the platform proposes a dashboard displaying the next stop, the number of passengers expected to alight there and any emergency alerts. It also envisages an AI-enabled passenger counting system using a camera at the entrance to automatically count boarding passengers, helping conductors identify commuters yet to be issued tickets and reducing revenue leakage.
This is Keerthana’s second innovation aimed at improving KSRTC services. Last year, she developed a website that serves as a comprehensive guide to the carrier’s extensive network of city circular buses in the state capital.
Key features of ‘PinkSparsham’
Passengers can set a destination alert to receive a notification when the bus is about 500m from their stop
A digital lost-and-found system through which commuters can report missing belongings
Audio announcements for visually-impaired commuters
One-touch emergency alerts for women, allowing quicker assistance when needed
QR code-based ticketing to reduce paper use and generate better travel data
AI-enabled passenger counting system