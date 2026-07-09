Kerala Engineering student’s digital platform could transform KSRTC travel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KSRTC buses could become smarter, safer and more inclusive if a digital platform developed by an engineering student from Thiruvananthapuram is adopted by the state transport utility.

From alerting passengers before their stop arrives and helping recover lost belongings, to enabling one-touch emergency alerts for women and audio announcements for visually impaired commuters, the platform named ‘PinkSparsham’, has already earned recognition from KSRTC.

The digital platform was developed by Keerthana Sara Kiran, a third-year computer science student at LBS Institute of Technology for Women. She first presented the concept to Chief Minister V D Satheesan, who referred it to KSRTC officials for evaluation.

PinkSparsham has been submitted to KSRTC’s IT division for possible integration with the existing ‘Chalo’ app. KSRTC has issued Keerthana a certificate of appreciation, describing the proposal as one reflecting “initiative, clarity of thought and public-spirited approach”, particularly for its emphasis on accessibility, safety and inclusion.

“The platform brings together a range of digital features aimed at improving the travel experience while enhancing operational efficiency,” Keerthana said.

Passengers can set a destination alert to receive a notification when the bus is about 500m from their stop, helping those travelling on unfamiliar routes or those who may have dozed off.

It also proposes a digital lost-and-found system through which commuters can report missing belongings by entering the bus number and item details. Conductors receive an alert, while passengers are notified by SMS if the item is recovered.