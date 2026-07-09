Six revamped railway stations in Kerala set for opening soon

KOLLAM: Kerala is gearing up for the inauguration of six railway stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) in around a week’s time, sources with the Southern Railway (SR) headquarters told TNIE.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the stations through videoconferencing, according to officials.

The six stations proposed for inauguration in this phase are Thalassery, Tirur, Nilambur Road, Parappanangadi, Chalakudy and Angamali.

The Tirur station has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 26.55 crore, while the Thalassery station redevelopment cost Rs 22.32 crore, Nilambur Road Rs 16.44 crore and Parappanangadi Rs 14.21 crore, all under the Palakkad division.

In Thiruvananthapuram division, Chalakudy has been redeveloped at a cost of `9.94 crore and Angamaly at Rs 9.28 crore.

“The stations are likely to be inaugurated on either July 12 or 17, with the exact date set to be made official by Delhi. All work at the stations, including inspections, have been completed and they are ready for inauguration,” a highly placed SR source said.

Under ABSS, a total of 35 stations are being modernised in Kerala. In neighbouring Tamil Nadu, the stations of Chennai Park, Coonoor and Chinna Salem too are set to be inaugurated on the same day.

ABSS, launched by the ministry of railways in 2023, aims to redevelop more than 1,300 railway stations across the country into modern, integrated transport hubs.

The scheme focuses on upgrading passenger amenities, improving accessibility for people with disabilities and incorporating local architectural elements while promoting local products and businesses through station redevelopment.

The revamp includes construction of new booking offices, resurfacing of platform flooring, development of pedestrian walkways and parking areas, installation of new platform shelters, replacement of old roofing sheets with colour-coated aluminium sheets, and provision of lifts and escalators at existing foot overbridges.