Sukumara Kurup case back in spotlight after four decades

ALAPPUZHA: More than four decades after one of Kerala’s most sensational murder cases, the story of fugitive Sukumara Kurup has resurfaced after the crime branch decided to review long-pending and unresolved criminal investigations. Crime branch officers last week re-recorded the statement of Rethnamma Sivarajan, 60, a native of Chingoli near Haripad, who had claimed in the late 1980s that she had seen Kurup at a hospital in present-day Jharkhand. Rethnamma said she repeated before the new investigation team the statement she had given in 1988.

“I strongly believe the patient admitted to Bokaro General Hospital under the name ‘Joshy’ was Sukumara Kurup,” Rethnamma said. “I was a first-year nursing student at the hospital. My seniors informed me that a Malayali patient had been admitted to the ICU. Based on their description, I suspected it could be Kurup.” She said she later met him in the ICU and introduced herself as a native of Cheriyanad, adding that she knew Kurup’s father, Sivashankara Kurup.

“After I said this, he remained silent. Soon after, hospital authorities shifted him to the general ward. Within a few hours, he disappeared,” she recalled.

The incident was reported to the police, who arrived at the hospital and recorded her statement. After she returned to her native place on leave, state police questioned her on several occasions regarding the incident, she said. Rethnamma, who joined the hospital as nursing staff and retired from service this March, lives with her family in Chingoli.

Sources in the department said the crime branch is reviewing unresolved cases across the state, and as part of the exercise, investigators have been re-examining old case records and re-recording statements of important witnesses, including Rethnamma.