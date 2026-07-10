BJP eyes mass contact and ‘tactical interventions’ to build vote base in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of efforts aimed at widening its vote base in the state, the BJP has instructed booth-level members to work amongst people from different walks of life.

According to an internal document circulated within BJP circles, the party is keen to tap into what it termed a cultural shift in the state by linking women from Narayaneeyam bhajan committees, self-help groups like Kudumbashree, Asha workers and anganwadi staffers to further its agenda.

Playing the long game to improve its electoral fortunes in the state in the 2029 Lok Sabha election, the BJP has asked members to carry out ‘tactical interventions’ to ensure that students from Class 10 to graduates side with the party in the future. Besides separate groups of women and youngsters, a ten-member NaMo army task force is to be set up in every booth to meet the objectives under ‘Mission 2029’.

Instructing members to be active in SC/ST belts, the document calls for organising least 20 people from SC, ST and OBC communities in each booth for party work. Special focus is to be accorded to voters who are disabled and senior citizens over the age of 80.