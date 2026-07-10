CHILD that changes children’s lives

“Why should my daughter study more?” This was a question the members of the Centre for Health Intelligence Learning and Development (CHILD) often heard during home visits nearly two decades ago.
Founded in 2006 by seven mothers in Tripunithura, the NGO set out to change the lives of underprivileged girls who needed support for their education. Dr Girija S, Divya Sajikumar, Sindhu Narayanan, Geethakumari K C, Manjula S, Suchitra M and Prasanna K Varma came together with a shared vision to make a difference.
It brought together professionals, including engineers, doctors, teachers, psychologists, employees of the Cochin Refinery, retirees and homemakers, who volunteered their time to work with children.
The NGO, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, credits its success to its flagship initiative, Project Educare, designed for promising students from government schools who struggled academically and financially. School PTAs identified the children, and CHILD dug deeper into their stories.
“We found that poor marks were never the real problem. When we visited their homes, we understood the weight they were carrying,” recalls Prasanna.
The home visits revealed the many challenges these families faced, including alcoholism, financial hardship and, in some cases, sexual abuse.
“One girl had no proper house and slept on the floor. Some children reached Class 10 without knowing multiplication tables beyond five. Others could barely read the question paper when sitting for the SSLC examination,” says Jayaraman C, treasurer of CHILD.
“People kept questioning, ‘What’s wrong with this child?’ We, on the other hand, asked, ‘What happened to them?’ This shift in perspective changed everything,” says Dr Girija, president of CHILD.
She adds that every child was paired with a mentor, which greatly boosted their confidence and sense of self-worth. “They felt empowered simply knowing someone was looking out for them. Sometimes, that feeling alone changed the way they looked at themselves.”
The support extends well beyond academics. The NGO often organises personality development workshops, communication exercises, environmental awareness activities and educational trips. It also has a readers’ forum where children and adults can gather to discuss books.
There were many occasions when the group was able to help a child in need just in time. One case that remains close to Jayaraman’s heart is that of Aarathi Sukumaran. “She had secured admission to a nursing college in Hyderabad but could not afford the fees. The group got together, and as word spread, help came from a group of ex-refinery families settled in Kuwait,” he says.
“This has been CHILD’s modus operandi. We notice a need, someone volunteers to take it up, people are contacted, and help soon arrives without fanfare,” he adds.
According to him, every effort has been worthwhile. “Aarathi is a nurse in the UK today. Before getting married, she built a house for her parents,” he says proudly.
Another CHILD alumna, Amrutha Varshini, is now the head of the Department of Data Science at Bharata Mata College. She too was able to build a house for her family. “They shattered a stereotype. People often think building a house is a man’s responsibility. These girls proved otherwise,” says Jayaraman.
There are many more such success stories. Proof that the right support can change lives for the better. Today, CHILD has an alumni of young women who have become successful decision makers — the same girls whose potential and worth were once overlooked.
(Reported and written by Neha S. Paul)