CHILD that changes children’s lives

The support extends well beyond academics. The NGO often organises personality development workshops, communication exercises, environmental awareness activities and educational trips. It also has a readers’ forum where children and adults can gather to discuss books.



There were many occasions when the group was able to help a child in need just in time. One case that remains close to Jayaraman’s heart is that of Aarathi Sukumaran. “She had secured admission to a nursing college in Hyderabad but could not afford the fees. The group got together, and as word spread, help came from a group of ex-refinery families settled in Kuwait,” he says.



“This has been CHILD’s modus operandi. We notice a need, someone volunteers to take it up, people are contacted, and help soon arrives without fanfare,” he adds.



According to him, every effort has been worthwhile. “Aarathi is a nurse in the UK today. Before getting married, she built a house for her parents,” he says proudly.



Another CHILD alumna, Amrutha Varshini, is now the head of the Department of Data Science at Bharata Mata College. She too was able to build a house for her family. “They shattered a stereotype. People often think building a house is a man’s responsibility. These girls proved otherwise,” says Jayaraman.



There are many more such success stories. Proof that the right support can change lives for the better. Today, CHILD has an alumni of young women who have become successful decision makers — the same girls whose potential and worth were once overlooked.

(Reported and written by Neha S. Paul)