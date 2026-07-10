Confusion, differences within CPM over Vizhinjam issue

KANNUR: Even as Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan unleash a major attack on the government over the proposed share transfer at Vizhinjam, senior leader E P Jayarajan took a notably different view. Speaking to the media in Kannur on Thursday, the party central committee member said there was no reason to create a controversy over the Vizhinjam Port issue, which will not benefit Kerala’s interests.

Jayarajan said the Vizhinjam Port is a valuable asset for Kerala and has the potential to significantly boost the state’s economy. He said the port would strengthen Kerala’s export and import sectors, improve the state’s financial capacity, and generate employment opportunities.

He said the government should prioritise completing the remaining work on the port within the stipulated contract period so that the project could deliver its intended benefits to the state. According to him, the project would also enhance trade with foreign countries and contribute to the state’s overall economic development. He said it was the previous LDF government which attempted to complete the port work without delay.

Adding to the woes of the party, a section of leaders have rejected the remarks by Kannur secretary K K Ragesh over transferring IAS officer Divya S Iyer as MD of Vizhinjam Seaport Ltd.