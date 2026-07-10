Kerala bars surge to 903 as hotels tap growing tourism demand

KOCHI: The number of bars in Kerala is on a steady rise as more and more hotels look to cash in on the lucrative tourism business.

As per the State Public Information Officer’s (Abkari) reply to an RTI query by activist Raju Vazhakala, the number of bars in Kerala rose from 718 in 2022 to 856 in 2024. By 2026 (March 30), the number rose to 903.

Ernakulam was first with 211 bars, followed by Thrissur which had 116 bars. Kasaragod had the least number of bars at 11. The RTI reply revealed that districts like Malappuram, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad saw a drop in the number of bars. In Malappuram, the number dropped from 50 to 34, while in Wayanad and Pathanamthitta, it dropped by one each to 17 from 18 and 26 from 27, respectively.

In the reply, the excise department also said the annual licence fee for a bar in Kerala is currently `35 lakh.

There has been an increase in the number of applications for bars, said hotelier Jose Pradeep, who is also the president of Kerala Travel Mart.