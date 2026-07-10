Kerala govt considers allowing large vehicles of pilgrims direct access to Pampa

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is considering a proposal to allow large vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims to travel directly to Pampa instead of dropping them at Nilakkal, a move aimed at reducing the additional cost and inconvenience for devotees, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has said.
A final decision will be taken after consultations with the police, the minister said at a pilgrimage review meeting attended by people’s representatives and devaswom officials. He directed devaswom officials to address pending complaints and expedite preparations for this year’s pilgrimage season.
Muraleedharan said last year’s shortcomings must be addressed on priority, particularly the overcrowding during the first week of the season, when some pilgrims had to end their journey at Pandalam. He said road repair works should be completed well in advance and the roads made ready before the start of the season.
Transport Minister C P John has assured adequate bus services, and a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister V D Satheesan will be held soon, Muraleedharan said.
MP Anto Antony, MLAs Abin Varkey, Pazhakulam Madhu, M J Sebastian, C V Santhakumar, K U Jenish Kumar and Varghese Mammen, Devaswom Secretary M G Rajamanickam, Travancore Devaswom Board president K Jayakumar, Pathanamthitta District Collector A Nizamudeen and District Police Chief R Anand attended the meeting.