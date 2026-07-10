Kerala govt considers allowing large vehicles of pilgrims direct access to Pampa

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government is considering a proposal to allow large vehicles carrying Sabarimala pilgrims to travel directly to Pampa instead of dropping them at Nilakkal, a move aimed at reducing the additional cost and inconvenience for devotees, Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan has said.

A final decision will be taken after consultations with the police, the minister said at a pilgrimage review meeting attended by people’s representatives and devaswom officials. He directed devaswom officials to address pending complaints and expedite preparations for this year’s pilgrimage season.