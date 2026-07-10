Kerala HC rejects IAS officer K Biju's apology, seeks fresh affidavit in cashew corp corruption case

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the unconditional apology tendered by IAS officer K Biju, Secretary in charge of the Cashew Development Department, over the controversial prosecution sanction order in the alleged Cashew Corporation corruption case.

The court also cautioned that government officials should not become weapons of the government while discharging their statutory duties.

Justice A Badharudeen was considering the affidavit filed by Biju, who had earlier been directed to appear in person and explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him over the language used in the prosecution sanction order.

Although the officer expressed regret and tendered an unconditional apology, the court declined to accept it and directed him to submit a fresh affidavit.

The court also instructed Biju to issue a revised prosecution sanction order incorporating a clear statement that it had been passed "with proper application of mind."

The case has been posted for further consideration on July 15.

During the hearing, Justice Badharudeen observed that civil servants are expected to act independently while exercising statutory powers and should not become instruments of the government.

The court emphasised that an order granting sanction for prosecution must demonstrate that the competent authority has independently examined the materials and arrived at its decision.

In his affidavit, Biju admitted that the language employed in the original prosecution sanction order was inappropriate.