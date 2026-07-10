Kerala to set up liaison system in Delhi to improve coordination with MPs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will establish a dedicated liaison mechanism in Delhi and create a digital dashboard in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to strengthen coordination with the state’s Members of Parliament and ensure closer monitoring of projects and demands pending before the Centre, announced on Thursday. The proposals emerged at the first official meeting of Kerala MPs convened by the new government ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said one of the key suggestions was the need for a more effective system to keep MPs regularly informed about the state’s priorities and enable better coordination with the Union government.

“The cabinet will examine the proposal and a robust mechanism will be put in place,” Satheesan said. He also announced that the CMO would set up a dedicated dashboard to provide MPs with real-time updates on the status of central projects, land acquisition, proposals pending before the Union government and other major issues. An additional nodal officer will also be appointed to coordinate matters relating to central schemes.

Urging MPs to function as Kerala’s “true ambassadors” in Delhi, Satheesan called for a united, bipartisan approach in pursuing the state’s interests with Union ministers and senior officials. He also endorsed a suggestion to constitute small teams of MPs based on their parliamentary committee memberships so that subject-specific issues could be pursued more effectively, while matters of common concern would be taken up jointly by all Kerala MPs.

The chief minister said the state government had recently prepared detailed proposals after aligning them with major central programmes, including PM Gati Shakti, Bharatmala Pariyojana, Sagarmala, the National Logistics Policy, the National Infrastructure Pipeline and various schemes of the Ministries of Ports and Civil Aviation.