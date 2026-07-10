Kerala tourism startup drive loses steam as flagship projects remain in limbo

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nearly 18 months after Kerala Tourism and Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) unveiled an ambitious partnership to transform the state’s tourism sector through startup-led innovation, the initiative has made little headway, with its two flagship projects -- Freedom Square and Workpods (startup pods) -- still awaiting final government clearance.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed in January 2025, proposes developing caravan parks, encouraging technology based tourism solutions, improving public amenities and identifying lesser-known destinations through startup innovation.

With a new government in office, KSUM is now preparing to approach the new tourism minister to revive the collaboration and secure long-pending approvals. Freedom Square aims to offer a dynamic 24x7 space for idea exchange, collaboration and innovation by youngsters. The project, planned in proximity to Technopark, in the state capital, is expected to offer an open environment with co-working spaces, free food, high-speed internet, and accommodation, where individuals with access can freely discuss ideas, develop products and projects, and network with like-minded peers.

Another much-hyped project, Workpods seeks to establish co-working spaces at select tourist destinations to position Kerala as a preferred workation destination for digital nomads and remote professionals.

KSUM chief executive officer Anoop P Ambika said the agency has completed the groundwork and is awaiting the tourism department’s approval to proceed further.