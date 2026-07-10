Nissan’s much-awaited SUV Tekton is here

Nissan’s iconic SUV, the Patrol, gets a younger sibling. The carmaker launched its new hitmaker, Tekton, on Thursday.



Tekton is a badge-engineered version of the Renault Duster, but styled akin to the Patrol, giving it a distinct identity in the Indian market. And it is entering the most tightly fought segment in the market — the mid-size SUV or C-SUV.



The all-new Nissan Tekton is the brand’s second product launched this year and is a key pillar of the company’s resurgence in India. Let’s look at what’s in the arsenal of Tekton. Here’s my first look at this much-anticipated release of the year.