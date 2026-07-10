Nissan’s much-awaited SUV Tekton is here

Nissan’s iconic SUV, the Patrol, gets a younger sibling. The carmaker launched its new hitmaker, Tekton, on Thursday.
Tekton is a badge-engineered version of the Renault Duster, but styled akin to the Patrol, giving it a distinct identity in the Indian market. And it is entering the most tightly fought segment in the market — the mid-size SUV or C-SUV.
The all-new Nissan Tekton is the brand’s second product launched this year and is a key pillar of the company’s resurgence in India. Let’s look at what’s in the arsenal of Tekton. Here’s my first look at this much-anticipated release of the year.
Unmistakable presence
Inspired by the legendary Patrol, Tekton carries a bold design language. It combines premium presence and a commanding silhouette. Its sleek body is accentuated by sculpted lines and muscular arches. The outer design, includin gaero-tuned spoilers, flush roof rails, full-width Patrol-inspired chrome accent grille, double-c contrast skid plate and signature c-shaped headlamps, gives Tekton a commanding identity on the road.
At the rear, the machine features bold styling with SynchroFlow c-shaped connected LED tail lamps. Nissan has also added a Himalayan crest in piano black, depicting the spirit of adventure. To be frank, it looks better and more attractive than its Renault twin.
Premium cabin
Tekton has premium leatherette seats with soft-touch finishes in its cabin. The interior theme is three-toned — beige, burgundy and rose gold accents — bringing an elegance to the design.
Double d-cut steering, dual driver-focused digital screens, an elevated centre console and a full suite of vehicle electronic controls welcome us. Seats are comfortable at first look, with lumbar-adjustable body-contoured support, along with adjustable boomerang profile headrests. Well, Nissan has gone all out on the comfort mantra.
The powertrain
Tekton carries forward the engine and transmission options of the Duster. It has 100 hp, 1-litre turbo and 163 hp 1.3 litre turbo petrol engines in the options. The smaller one comes with a six-speed manual gearbox while the latter has two options — manual and a six-speed DCT.
The 1-litre engine offers 19.4 Kmpl fuel efficiency while the bigger one offers 18.5 Kmpl.
Infotainment
The SUV features a dual-screen layout with a 25.65 cm (10.1 inch) HD Infotainment System with Google built-in and a 26.03 cm (10.25 inch) HD digital cockpit.
It comes with 55+ connected features through the MyNISSAN App. Customers get access to Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play, with access to more than 200 apps across navigation, music, entertainment and other in-car experiences.
Safety
Tekton has six airbags as standard, over 40 standard safety features and a 62% high-strength steel monocoque frame. Its advanced safety package includes more than 17 ADAS features, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Driver Attention Alert and Traffic Sign Recognition. These are supported by 360-degree Parking Assist and a 3D Intelligent Around View Monitor.
Pricing
The prices of Tekton variants are on par with those of its competitors. Starting at `10.49 lakh for the 1-litre turbo model, and `14.99 lakh for the 1.3 litre turbo model, the price range goes up to `18.59 lakh. With plenty of features and competitive pricing, Tekton can very well become a saviour for Nissan in India.