QR codes to smart queues: Sabarimala set for digital makeover

KOCHI: Imagine receiving a message on your phone asking you to delay your visit to Sabarimala by a few hours because the hill shrine is already crowded. Or walking up to a counter, scanning a QR code, and collecting ‘aravana’ without waiting in a serpentine queue. The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) is on a mission to turn this into reality.

A high-powered Project Management Unit (PMU), headed by retired IAS officer Dr Santhosh Babu, has begun work on what is being described as the biggest digital transformation in the history of the TDB, which manages around 1,250 temples besides schools, colleges, cultural institutions, and commercial ventures. “Our task is to eliminate the pain points for devotees and make every service seamless,” Santhosh told TNIE.

“Everything will come under a single platform built on a microservices architecture. Accommodation booking, offerings, billing, inventory, purchases, finance — everything,” he said.

The immediate focus is Sabarimala, where nearly one lakh devotees visit daily during the peak pilgrimage season. “Today, devotees often begin their journey six to eight hours early, even though they may need only two hours to reach the shrine. That creates unnecessary bottlenecks,” he said.

“We are looking at managing the movement of pilgrims from the time they leave their homes. We can send advisories asking them to start later so that traffic gets distributed more evenly,” he said.

The PMU is also planning QR code-based offerings. “Instead of standing in queues for ‘naivedyam’ bills, devotees should be able to pay online and simply collect the offering by showing a QR code. At the same time, we must cater to everyone — those using cash, UPI, or digital payments,” he said. One of the ideas under consideration is automated dispensing of offerings.