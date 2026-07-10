Sabarimala census taker navigates forests and faith

PATHANAMTHITTA: For Subeesh K M, the national census is not just about filling forms and knocking on doors. As part of the enumeration process, the teacher has been assigned the sprawling Sabarimala pilgrimage zone and remote Attathodu tribal village, almost entirely on his own.

Traversing dense forests, wildlife habitats and the hill shrine’s vast network of buildings, the 35-year-old has been carrying out an exercise that is as much a test of endurance as it is of public service.

As the sole enumerator for the vast Sabarimala forest region, Subeesh, a teacher at the Attathodu Government Tribal School, is undertaking an extraordinary assignment that goes far beyond routine government duty. His census jurisdiction stretches across Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and the Attathodu tribal village — an area that combines the hill shrine with dense forests rich in wildlife and includes nearly a thousand buildings, including pilgrim facilities, offices, commercial establishments and accommodation centres.

“Normally, a single census enumerator is assigned around 200 to 300 houses. In Attathodu village alone, I have about 245 houses to cover. But my allotment also includes the Sabarimala pilgrimage zone. At Nilakkal, I have enumerated 240 buildings, around 152 at Pampa, and 361 in Sannidhanam,” he said.

“I became the sole enumerator because of practical constraints, including restrictions on women at the hill shrine and transportation challenges. I have received excellent cooperation from every department.”